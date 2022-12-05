scorecardresearch
Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Big setback for BJP as AAP predicted to win Delhi MCD

Saurabh Sharma Dec 05, 2022, Updated Dec 05, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Exit Poll Results 2022: The first exit poll results are out and it's in favour of the AAP. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted a big win for the AAP in Delhi MCD. Numbers for Gujarat and Himachal are yet to be released.

Exit poll results 2022 for Gujarat, Delhi MCD, Himachal Pradesh Exit poll results 2022 for Gujarat, Delhi MCD, Himachal Pradesh

Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Exit poll results for Gujarat, Delhi MCD, and Himachal Pradesh have started coming in. The AAP is expected to win the Delhi MCD, as per India Today-AxisMyIndia. Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for the last 27 years, went to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 while polling in Himachal took place in a single phase on November 12. The election for MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) was held on December 4. The BJP has been in power in Himachal, Gujarat, and Delhi MCD. The BJP, which is seeking to retain its power in two states and Delhi civic body, has been challenged by the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).    

  

6:30 PM (5 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Polls result 2022: The BJP may lose the Delhi MCD, which has been the saffron party for the last 15 years. The saffron party is predicted to get 69-91 of 250 wards.  

6:19 PM (16 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Exit poll numbers are out for Delhi MCD. As per the India Today-Axis My India poll, the AAP is expected to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).  

Delhi MCD prediction by India Today-Axis My India 

WARDS: 250

BJP: 69-91

AAP: 149-171

Congress: 3-7  

6:00 PM (35 minutes ago)

Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: What opinion polls have predicted for Gujarat

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Poll Results 2022 shortly: Ahead of the election, four opinion polls conducted by different agencies predicted an edge for the ruling BJP. Opinion polls were published in October and November. As per opinion polls, the BJP is expected to get a comfortable majority while the Congress will come in the second position. The AAP was projected to get 0-3 seats. 

5:52 PM (44 minutes ago)

Exit Poll Results 2022 shortly: It's three-way contest in Gujarat, Himachal

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Poll Results 2022: Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, that scenario is likely to change now with the arrival of Aam Adami Party (AAP), which is seeking to replace the grand old party in both states. After winning Punjab, the AAP is trying to make inroads in Gujarat and Himachal. The party is contesting on almost all seats in both states.  

5:45 PM (51 minutes ago)

Exit Poll results shortly: How BJP fared in Himachal in 2017

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Poll results shortly: The BJP under chief minister Jai ram Thakur is seeking yet another term in Himachal Pradesh. The state has a history of changing government every five years. In 2017, the saffron party wrested the state from Congress by bagging 44 of 68 seats with nearly 49 per cent vote share. The Congress, then headed by Virbhadra Singh, could manage to get just 21 seats with 42.7 per cent vote share.  

5:40 PM (55 minutes ago)

Gujarat Exit Poll results shortly: What BJP got in 2017

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Gujarat Exit Poll results shortly: The BJP secured 49.05 per cent and 99 seats, the lowest in three decades. The Congress, on the other hand, managed to increase its number to 77 from 61 in 2012. 2012, the saffron party had got 115 of 182 seats with nearly 48 per cent vote share.   

5:35 PM (1 hour ago)

Exit Poll result LIVE: Voting ends in Gujarat, exit result to be released soon

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

Exit Poll result LIVE: Voting has ended for the second phase of the assembly election in Gujarat. Exit poll results will be released soon for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).  