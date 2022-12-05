Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Big setback for BJP as AAP predicted to win Delhi MCD

Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Exit poll results for Gujarat, Delhi MCD, and Himachal Pradesh have started coming in. The AAP is expected to win the Delhi MCD, as per India Today-AxisMyIndia. Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for the last 27 years, went to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 while polling in Himachal took place in a single phase on November 12. The election for MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) was held on December 4. The BJP has been in power in Himachal, Gujarat, and Delhi MCD. The BJP, which is seeking to retain its power in two states and Delhi civic body, has been challenged by the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Also Read | Delhi MCD election exit poll 2022: When and where to watch the live streaming
Also Read | Gujarat Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Date, timings, where to watch live streaming, and other details
Exit Polls result 2022: The BJP may lose the Delhi MCD, which has been the saffron party for the last 15 years. The saffron party is predicted to get 69-91 of 250 wards.
Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Exit poll numbers are out for Delhi MCD. As per the India Today-Axis My India poll, the AAP is expected to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Delhi MCD prediction by India Today-Axis My India
WARDS: 250
BJP: 69-91
AAP: 149-171
Congress: 3-7
Exit Poll Results 2022 shortly: Ahead of the election, four opinion polls conducted by different agencies predicted an edge for the ruling BJP. Opinion polls were published in October and November. As per opinion polls, the BJP is expected to get a comfortable majority while the Congress will come in the second position. The AAP was projected to get 0-3 seats.
Exit Poll Results 2022: Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, that scenario is likely to change now with the arrival of Aam Adami Party (AAP), which is seeking to replace the grand old party in both states. After winning Punjab, the AAP is trying to make inroads in Gujarat and Himachal. The party is contesting on almost all seats in both states.
Exit Poll results shortly: The BJP under chief minister Jai ram Thakur is seeking yet another term in Himachal Pradesh. The state has a history of changing government every five years. In 2017, the saffron party wrested the state from Congress by bagging 44 of 68 seats with nearly 49 per cent vote share. The Congress, then headed by Virbhadra Singh, could manage to get just 21 seats with 42.7 per cent vote share.
Gujarat Exit Poll results shortly: The BJP secured 49.05 per cent and 99 seats, the lowest in three decades. The Congress, on the other hand, managed to increase its number to 77 from 61 in 2012. 2012, the saffron party had got 115 of 182 seats with nearly 48 per cent vote share.
Exit Poll result LIVE: Voting has ended for the second phase of the assembly election in Gujarat. Exit poll results will be released soon for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today