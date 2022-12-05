Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Big setback for BJP as AAP predicted to win Delhi MCD

Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE: Exit poll results for Gujarat, Delhi MCD, and Himachal Pradesh have started coming in. The AAP is expected to win the Delhi MCD, as per India Today-AxisMyIndia. Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for the last 27 years, went to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 while polling in Himachal took place in a single phase on November 12. The election for MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) was held on December 4. The BJP has been in power in Himachal, Gujarat, and Delhi MCD. The BJP, which is seeking to retain its power in two states and Delhi civic body, has been challenged by the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).





