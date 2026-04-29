Exit Poll Results 2026 today | As voting in the final phase of West Bengal draws to a close, all eyes are on the much-awaited exit poll numbers for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

India Today-Axis My India has projected a massive win for the BJP in Assam. NDA is likely to get 48% of the votes, while Congress may settle for just 38% of the votes.

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Exit poll numbers for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are expected shortly.

Axis My India's exit poll numbers for West Bengal will be released tomorrow, Thursday (April 30).

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In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is hoping to secure a third straight term, while the TMC is facing its toughest battle in West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on M K Stalin and whether the DMK can hold off a resurgent AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026

Assam remains one of the BJP's strongest eastern bastions, and the 2026 election is being viewed as a direct referendum on Sarma's leadership. Sarma has served as Chief Minister since May 2021 and has emerged as one of the BJP's most influential regional leaders. The BJP-led NDA currently holds a dominant position in the 126-member Assembly.

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Pollsters BJP Congress AIUDF Others India Today-Axis My India 88-100 24-36 0-3 C-Voter Today's Chankya Matrize

Opinion surveys ahead of polling suggested the NDA retained an edge. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi led the opposition campaign, attempting to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP government.

Assam recorded an estimated voter turnout of nearly 86%.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results

Tamil Nadu's battle has evolved into one of the closest contests in recent years. Stalin, who became Chief Minister in 2021 after leading the DMK back to power, is seeking a second consecutive term. But unlike the comfortable victory the DMK secured five years ago, several opinion polls have indicated a razor-thin race between the DMK alliance and the AIADMK-BJP combine.

Pollsters DMK AIADMK TVK Others India Today-Axis My India C-Voter Today's Chankya Matrize

The BJP, despite remaining a smaller force in Tamil Nadu politics, has attempted to expand its footprint through its alliance with the AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his TVK party have also added unpredictability to the contest, especially among younger and urban voters.

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Polling for all 234 Tamil Nadu Assembly seats took place in a single phase on April 23, with a historic voter turnout of 85.10%.

Several surveys projected the AIADMK-BJP alliance hovering near the majority mark, while others still gave the DMK alliance a narrow advantage, suggesting that even a small swing in turnout or alliance arithmetic could determine the outcome.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026

The most closely watched contest of the election season remains West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister. Banerjee has been in office since 2011 and continues to dominate Bengal politics, but the BJP has significantly expanded its organisational presence since the 2021 Assembly polls.

Pollsters BJP TMC Congress Left India Today-Axis My India C-Voter Today's Chankya Matrize

The second and final phase of polling across 142 constituencies saw over 90% voter turnout till 5 pm.

The BJP has framed the election as an opportunity to break the TMC's long dominance in the state, while Mamata Banerjee has accused central agencies and security forces of attempting to influence the electoral process.

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Opinion polls released before the final phase suggested the TMC still held an advantage, but with the BJP narrowing the gap considerably. Some projections even pointed to a near neck-and-neck race, raising the possibility of one of the most dramatic Bengal results in decades.

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026

Pollsters LDF UDF BJP Others India Today-Axis My India C-Voter Today's Chankya Matrize

Kerala witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the opposition United Democratic Front led by the Indian National Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to expand its footprint.

Polling in the southern state took place in a single phase on April 9, with an overall voter turnout of 78.27%.

The LDF is attempting to retain power after its historic 2021 re-election, while the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and local dissatisfaction. Key contests are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Ernakulam, where close margins and candidate strength could matter.

In Kerala's 140-seat Assembly, even small vote swings can have an outsized impact, making exit polls especially closely watched.