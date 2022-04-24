Explosion reported in Jammu ahead of PM Modi visit; police reach spot

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday, an explosion was reported in a field 12 km away from the venue.

The explosion happened in Laliana village in the Jammu district. The police reached the spot and started a probe into the nature of the blast.

"It doesn't seem to be terror-related. Details are being ascertained," the police told India Today.

PM Modi's J&K visit: What's on agenda?

The prime minister will address Gram Sabhas across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in Palli Panchayat in Samba district of Jammu division.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

This comprises the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects.