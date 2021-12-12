Farmers' protests: DCs, SPs to prepare report on cases that can be immediately withdrawn, says Haryana CM

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that all concerned deputy commissioners and superintendents of police will prepare a report as to how many cases registered over the past year against farmers in Haryana can be withdrawn immediately.

Speaking to reporters after the 15th meeting of the Administrative Reforms Department here, the chief minister said appropriate steps will also be taken with regard to cases that have already gone to court.

This comes a day after farmers, who began an agitation last year at Delhi's border points demanding the repeal of the Centre's agri laws, started vacating the protest sites. Besides the withdrawal of the farm laws, their demands included the unconditional withdrawal of police cases against protesters.

After withdrawing the farm laws last month, the Centre also accepted their demand for the withdrawal of cases against farmers, among other things.

Responding to a question, Khattar said all concerned deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other officers will prepare a report as to how many cases registered against farmers can be withdrawn immediately.

Appropriate steps will also be taken regarding the cases that have gone to court, he said.

Asked about providing compensation to the family members of the farmers who died during the agitation, Khattar said talks are going on with them and the list of such people provided by the farmers will be verified by the police department.

He welcomed the farmers' decision to end their stir and said the toll booths that were closed due to their agitation will soon be reopened.

