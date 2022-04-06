Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport; here's why

Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel has alleged that he was stopped from boarding a flight to the United States at Bengaluru airport.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Patel stated that he was not given permission to board the flight after being put on the exit control list.

"Stopped from leaving India at Bangalore airport. am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US," Patel posted on Twitter.

He stated that he was informed by immigration authorities at the Bengaluru airport that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put him on the exit control list. However, Patel has been permitted to travel to the US by a Gujarat court.

"[A] CBI officer called to say I am on the look-out circular because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India," he said.

Patel was alluding to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case against Amnesty International India, which was based on an FIR filed by the CBI with respect to the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) as well as the Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy).

The ED had in 2019 issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International India for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for the sum of over Rs 51 crore.

The alleged FEMA violation pertains to the borrowing and lending regulations to the tune of Rs 51.72 crore for rendering civil society activities in India by receiving remittances from its parent body, Amnesty International UK.

Furthermore, Patel himself is in the dock after being booked in a case under sections regarding the alleged promotion of disharmony among communities for his social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS.