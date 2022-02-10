Former WWE Star 'The Great Khali' joins BJP ahead of Punjab elections

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls on Thursday.



The former WWE star said he was inspired to join BJP as the party's policies influenced him.



"I'm glad to have joined BJP… I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the nation makes him the right PM. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined the party after being influenced by the BJP's national policy," said Rana speaking to ANI.





I'm glad to have joined BJP... I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy: Wrestler The Great Khali pic.twitter.com/RjwU4XIw16 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He has appeared in Hollywood films like "MacGruber," "Get Smart," and "The Longest Yard.". The wrestler opened a wrestling school, in Punjab in 2015. Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

His decision to join the BJP comes on the day of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. The party is gearing up for elections in four other states — Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand — in February and March.



Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Previously, the wrestler had appeared in the farmer's protest to support their agitation against farm laws.v