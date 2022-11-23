From salads to appetizers: CCTV footage from Tihar jail shows Satyendar Jain having an elaborate meal

After getting foot massages from a prison mate, the latest CCTV footage from Delhi’s Tihar jail shows imprisoned former Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain being treated to an elaborate meal. In this footage, Jain can be seen gorging on a meal ranging from salads to appetizers and other food items.

The video also shows a man bringing in food to putting a dustbin near his chair. Packaged drinking bottles can also be seen in his cell.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

This footage, critics say, contradicts the claims of Jain’s lawyer Rahul Mehra that the former minister lost around 28 kg weight while in custody. Mehra had also denied that the ex-minister was getting any privileged treatment in Tihar jail.

Mehra even said that even Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, got a free and fair trial and that his client was not worse than Kasab.

Mehra was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI, “Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial. I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports that are running against him and that is in their interest.” Mehra shared screenshots of news reports by several media houses to substantiate his point.

The now-viral video surfaced a day after Jain approached a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court and sought access to ‘Jain food’ and permission to visit the temple. Jain stated he cannot have ‘grains or milk products’ without going to the temple. The former minister said he was not given a fruit and salad-based diet for the past two days.

Prior to this, a video of Jain getting foot massages from a fellow inmate inside the Tihar jail went viral. It later emerged that the man giving massages to Jain is Rinku, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

