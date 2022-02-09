Future events will show why farm laws were repealed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that future events will show why the government had to repeal the three farm laws passed in the Parliament.

Responding to a question on repeal of the farm laws, the prime minister, during an interview with news agency ANI, repeated what he had said while announcing the repeal of the laws.

"I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," Modi said.

After protests by farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, against the three laws passed by the Parliament, PM Modi during his address to the nation in November last year had announced that the government will withdraw the farm laws.

Modi said that he is on a mission to win the hearts of farmers, adding that he understands the pain of the farmers with small landholding.

During the interview, the prime minister refused to speak on the issue of his security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur last month.

"I have maintained silence on the issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right," he said.

