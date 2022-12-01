G20 India: India to assume G20 presidency from today; 100 monuments to be illuminated

India will assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping today. As part of this, several events will be held across the country. This includes the lighting of 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites with the G-20 logo to mark the occasion, accompanied by a selfie competition encouraging people to take a picture with the monument in the background.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a tweet on India's #G20Presidency, stated that "around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors at multiple locations, is to be held over the next one year." Moreover, the website G20.org will be transferred to New Delhi from Indonesia along with the social media accounts.

🇮🇳India’s #G20Presidency

1st December, 2022 - 30th November, 2023



🔹100 monuments across India to be illuminated with #G20 logo on 1st December, 2022



🔹Around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors at multiple locations, to be held over the next 1 year#G20India #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/px5jEuBBz3 — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) November 30, 2022

As per sources, the G20 presidency will kick off with celebrations at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. In Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will participate in a university connect event at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, accompanied by the principal secretary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over the presidency of G20 By Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the end of the two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The PM had said that India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

"Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," he said.

India will host the G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

The G20 comprises 19 countries -- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA --and the European Union (EU).

Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: PM Modi to organise 50-km roadshow in Ahmedabad, AAP's Gopal Italia casts vote