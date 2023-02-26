'Gautam Adani, PM Modi are one', says Rahul Gandhi at Congress' plenary session

Key Highlights

Rahul Gandhi has said that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are one, and added that the Adani Group is hurting the country's economy.

Gandhi added that Adani is working against the country by cornering the entire wealth, but the ruling party is not ready to listen to Opposition over these allegations.

The Congress leader had earlier stated that the PM was trying to protect billionaire Gautam Adani by not investigating the charges against his conglomerate, Adani Group.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the 85th plenary meeting of the party, said that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are one, and added that the Adani Group is hurting the country's economy.

He further said that Adani is working against the country by cornering the entire wealth, but the ruling party is not ready to listen to Opposition over these allegations.

"When we question the Prime Minister's relation with Adani in Parliament, our entire speech is expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani ji is out, we will not stop," he said.

The comment came as portions of Rahul Gandhi’s speech delivered in Lok Sabha on February 7 were expunged — or removed — from the records of Parliament by the orders of the Speaker.

I want to tell Adani that his company is 'hurting' the country and is 'snatching the entire infrastructure of the country, the former Congress president charged.

Tracing back, he said that the battle for the country's freedom was against one company as it had taken away all wealth and ports etc.," he said. "History is being repeated. What is happening right now is against the country and if that happens the entire Congress party will stand against it and fight," Gandhi added.

The Adani Group is in the middle of a storm after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

"Shell companies are being formed and money is being routed, PM Modi did not speak on that. So, it is clear PM Modi is protecting him (Adani)," the Congress MP said.

