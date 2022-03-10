Goa Election Results: Goa CM Sawant vs Congress' Dharmesh Saglani in Sanquelim

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant is trailing behind Congress’ Dharmesh Saglani in his constituency Sanquelim. While Saglani has 4,014 votes and 49.12 per cent share, Sawant trails behind with 3,697 votes and 45.24 per cent vote share, according to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) early trends as of 10:35 am.

Other candidates from the constituency are Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party); Manojkumar Ghadi (AAP); Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi (Jai Maha Bharath Party); Sagar Dhargalkar (Shiv Sena) and Sujay Gauns (Revolutionary Goans Party).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Atanasio Monserrate is leading with 2,981 votes from Goa’s Panaji constituency. Monserrate holds 38.11 per cent vote share in the constituency as of now, the ECI's early trends indicate.

Other candidates from Panaji are Elvis Gomes (Congress); Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (Revolutionary Goans Party); Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP) and Utpal Manohar Parrikar (Independent).

Counting of votes in 40 assembly constituencies of Goa began today morning amid elaborate security arrangements. 332 candidates are in the fray where the election was held in a single phase on February 14.

While the BJP and Congress-GFP fielded 40 candidates each, 39 candidates have been fielded from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Prominent candidates are CM Dr Pramod Sawant, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat of Congress, former CMs Laxmikant Parsekar (independent)l Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP) former deputy CMs Vijay Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Palekar.

