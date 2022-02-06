Govt announces two days of national mourning in Lata Mangeshkar's memory

The government has taken the decision to observe two-day national mourning in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday morning due to post-COVID complications, India Today reported.

Famously known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai early Sunday morning. She was 92.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) over the past couple of weeks.

Her health deteriorated on Saturday, February 5, after showing signs of improvement recently. Unfortunately, Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning.

Tributes started pouring in as soon as the country heard the news of her sad demise.

Expressing grief over the legendary singer's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words.

The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

Condolences pour in

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Lata ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous and sublime voice for many decades."

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen. She led a life dedicated to music. Condolences to her family and all lovers of music."

Lata Mangeshkar @mangeshkarlata is no more. Generations of Indians loved listening to her songs. They remain evergreen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans."