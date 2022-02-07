Govt firm believer in democracy; criticism an essential part of it: PM Modi in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated his government is a firm believer in democracy and also added to it that criticism is an essential part of democracy. He also pointed out that blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on government policies, PM Modi further said that there is a new world order post COVID-19 pandemic. "We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role."

Targeting Congress, PM Modi also stated that the party was responsible for the countrywide spread of Covid and the migrant crisis in the initial days.

"The Congress crossed the limit," he said. "During the first wave, when we had lockdown, when WHO was advising that 'stay wherever you are'... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus".

He also added that at the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand: PM Modi

"Despite facing so many electoral losses, you (Congress) have not lost your arrogance," he further said.

He also slammed Opposition for making fun of 'Make in India' and said, "Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector."

He also said, "Opposition can't live for a moment without uttering 'Modi'." The opposition starts targeting Modi since morning, he added.

The Prime Minister said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

He ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.

Speaking on the state of farmers, especially small farmers, in the country, PM Modi said, "We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers."

The prime minister also paid tribute to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passes away due to COVID-19 and other complications yesterday. "Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together," he said in the session.