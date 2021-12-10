Govt spent close to Rs 1700 crores on advertisements in three years

The government has spent Rs 1698.98 crores on 'advertisements' in print and electronic media between 2018 and 2021, it informed the Lok Sabha today.

"The amount committed for advertisements by the Government through print and electronic media during the period 2018-19 to 2020-21 is Rs. 1698.98 crore," said Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, in a written reply to the parliament.

In its response to the question about the purpose of advertising, the government argued that the primary objective is to create awareness of policies and schemes among the intended beneficiaries, including the population living in far-flung remote areas, through print, electronic and outdoor media.



The government's response, however, did not contain the details of the expenditure and the purpose for these advertisements.



The Ministry also did not provide the details of the news channels and newspapers along with the amount of advertisement given during the last three years in its response.



It further said that the Bureau of Outreach and Communications (BOC's) releases advertisements through various media vehicles on the basis of criteria laid down in the policy guidelines for release of advertisements and empanelment of concerned media.