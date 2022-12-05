Gujarat, Himachal elections 2022: Landslide win for BJP in Gujarat, close fight in HP, say exit polls

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: As the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat concluded on Monday, the exit polls have revealed that BJP will win in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh even as it might be a close fight in the latter state.

Votes will be counted on December 8.

The AAP is expected to win the Delhi MCD, as per India Today-AxisMyIndia. Gujarat voted in two phases on December 1 and 5, while Himachal voted in a single phase on November 12. On December 4, an election for MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) was held. The BJP has held power in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have challenged the BJP's bid to retain power in two states and the Delhi civic body (AAP).

The BJP is likely to win 125 to 130 seats, while Congress may win 40 to 50 seats, TV9 Gujarati exit poll showed on Monday. The AAP, a new entrant to Gujarat's political scene, is likely to win three to five seats, TV9 exit poll showed.

According to Republic exit poll, the BJP looks set to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, but it will be a close fight with the Congress. The BJP will likely win on 34 to 39 seats in the state assembly election while the Congress may claim victory on 28 to 33 assembly seats, Republic exit poll showed on Monday.

P-Marq exit poll has predicted a win for the BJP in Himachal, with the party likely to win 34 to 39 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, may win 28 to 33 assembly seats, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, Jan ki Baat exit poll predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress for the Himachal Pradesh assembly. The BJP is likely to win on 32 to 40 seats while the Congress may claim victory on 27 to 34 seats, Jan ki Baat exit poll showed.

ETG-TNN exit poll predicted a BJP sweep in the Himachal Pradesh polls, with the saffron party likely to win on 38 seats. The Congress, which is close second, is likely to win 28 seats, ETG-TNN exit poll showed.

P Marq exit polls show the BJP winning 128 to 148 seats in Gujarat. The Congress and BJP are likely to trail behind in the seat share, with the former likely to win 30 to 42 seats while the latter may claim victory on 2 to 10 seats.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, the BJP is poised to win Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, for a record seventh time while losing Himachal Pradesh.

In a close race with the BJP, the Congress is expected to win Himachal Pradesh, but its performance in Gujarat will continue to be unimpressive.

