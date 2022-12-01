scorecardresearch
Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting begins across 89 seats; PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

Business Today Desk Dec 01, 2022, Updated Dec 01, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022: Phase 1 Voting has begun across 89 seats today; Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia.

Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase 1 Voting 2022:  The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Over two crore voters will cast their vote today, of which 1.24 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters. 

 

There are over 5.74 lakh first-time voters and 4,945 voters above 99 years of age who will vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. 25,430 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. Out of the 788 candidates, 718 are male candidates whereas 70 are females, according to the Election Commission of India. 

 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, especially first-time voters, ahead of the polling.

 

Here are the latest updates about Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections phase 1 2022 on BusinessToday.In:

8:23 AM (5 minutes ago)

Gujarat assembly elections: BJP's Rivaba Jadeja casts her vote in Rajkot, says saffron party to win with good margin

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

BJP's candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote in Rajkot. She said that we the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with a handsome margin. Jadeja told news agency ANI, "There's no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in same family. I've trust in people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin."

 

8:20 AM (8 minutes ago)

Gujarat phase 1 voting begins: Visuals from Bharuch, Morbi

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Voting is on in full swing across Gujarat including districts such as Bharuch, Morbi, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Khambhalia and Ghatlodia. 

A senior citizen after casting his vote in Gujarat's Morbi (Image: ANI)

 

Voting on in Gujarat's Bharuch district (Image: ANI)
8:17 AM (11 minutes ago)

Gujarat elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges voters to come out in large numbers as polling starts

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Voting is being held on 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections today. My appeal to all the voters of the assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in Gujarat today- “You have a golden opportunity, do vote for the better future of Gujarat and your children, this time do something big." "

 

 

8:02 AM (26 minutes ago)

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voting for the first phase begins

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

7:58 AM (30 minutes ago)

Gujarat polls 2022: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urge voters to exercise franchise

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urge voters to exercise their franchise in the Gujarat phase 1 polling today. 

 

Shah tweeted in Hindi, “In the last two decades, Gujarat has become synonymous with development and peace, which every Indian is proud of. But this was possible because of the strong government elected by the people of Gujarat.

I appeal to the voters of the first phase to vote with unprecedented enthusiasm and numbers to continue this development journey.”

 

Sisodia wrote, "Appeal to all the people of Gujarat-

Give your vote for good education to every child, job to every youth and good health facilities to every citizen of Gujarat.

Only on the basis of your vote, your own family and entire Gujarat will move towards progress and prosperity."

 

7:52 AM (36 minutes ago)

Gujarat elections: Celebrating festival of democracy today, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

"Gujarat is celebrating festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Guj to vote today and on 5th Dec during the second phase of elections. Over 4 lakh PwD voters & 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters in Gujarat."-- CEC Rajiv Kumar

 

 

 

7:42 AM (46 minutes ago)

Gujarat elections: Mock polling underway in Morbi

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Election Commission officials conducted mock polling in Gujarat's Morbi ahead of phase 1 voting. -- ANI

 

 

7:39 AM (49 minutes ago)

Ahead of Gujarat polls, PM Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Gujarat elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first-time voters, to exercise their franchise in record numbers.”

 

 

7:35 AM (53 minutes ago)

Gujarat elections phase 1: Key candidates in focus

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

BJP

CM Bhupendrabhai Patel from Ghatlodia 

Hardik Patel from Viramgam

Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North

Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South 

Gujarat MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi from Majura

Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi

 

Congress 

Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam

Amee Yajnik from Ghatlodia

Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South

 

AAP

CM face Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhalia

Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia

Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South

Gopal Italia from Katargam

 

7:29 AM (59 minutes ago)

Gujarat: BJP candidate from Vansda attacked ahead of phase 1 polls

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

BJP candidate from Vansda Piyush Goyal was attacked by unknown miscreants in Jhari village ahead of Gujarat phase 1 polls. Goyal suffered a serious head injury due to the attack and his car was also vandalised. 

Goyal alleged that the supporters of Congress candidate Anant Patel are behind this attack and a police complaint has been filed. 

(With inputs from Gopi Maniar)

7:23 AM (1 hour ago)

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections 2022: Key constituencies to watch

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Rajkot West

Candidates– Darshita Shah (BJP), Mansukhbhai Kalariya (AAP), Dinesh Joshi (Congress)

 

Morbi 

Candidates – Kantilal Amrutiya (BJP), Pankaj Ransariya (AAP), Jayanti Patel (Congress)

 

Jamnagar North

Candidates– Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), Karsanbhai Karmur (AAP), Bipendrasinh Jadeja (Congress)

 

Katargam 

Candidates– Vinu Moradiya (BJP), Gopal Italia (AAP), Kalpesh Variya (Congress)

 

Khambhalia 

Candidates– Mulubhai Bera (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Vikram Madan (Congress)
 

7:16 AM (1 hour ago)

Gujarat elections 2022: Election Commission officials conduct mock polling

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Gujarat Assembly polls: Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch. -- ANI

 