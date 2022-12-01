Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting begins across 89 seats; PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase 1 Voting 2022: The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Over two crore voters will cast their vote today, of which 1.24 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters.

There are over 5.74 lakh first-time voters and 4,945 voters above 99 years of age who will vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. 25,430 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. Out of the 788 candidates, 718 are male candidates whereas 70 are females, according to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, especially first-time voters, ahead of the polling.