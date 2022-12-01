Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting begins across 89 seats; PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase 1 Voting 2022: The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Over two crore voters will cast their vote today, of which 1.24 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters.
There are over 5.74 lakh first-time voters and 4,945 voters above 99 years of age who will vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. 25,430 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. Out of the 788 candidates, 718 are male candidates whereas 70 are females, according to the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, especially first-time voters, ahead of the polling.
BJP's candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote in Rajkot. She said that we the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with a handsome margin. Jadeja told news agency ANI, "There's no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in same family. I've trust in people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin."
Voting is on in full swing across Gujarat including districts such as Bharuch, Morbi, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Khambhalia and Ghatlodia.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Voting is being held on 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections today. My appeal to all the voters of the assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in Gujarat today- “You have a golden opportunity, do vote for the better future of Gujarat and your children, this time do something big." "
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urge voters to exercise their franchise in the Gujarat phase 1 polling today.
Shah tweeted in Hindi, “In the last two decades, Gujarat has become synonymous with development and peace, which every Indian is proud of. But this was possible because of the strong government elected by the people of Gujarat.
I appeal to the voters of the first phase to vote with unprecedented enthusiasm and numbers to continue this development journey.”
Sisodia wrote, "Appeal to all the people of Gujarat-
Give your vote for good education to every child, job to every youth and good health facilities to every citizen of Gujarat.
Only on the basis of your vote, your own family and entire Gujarat will move towards progress and prosperity."
"Gujarat is celebrating festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Guj to vote today and on 5th Dec during the second phase of elections. Over 4 lakh PwD voters & 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters in Gujarat."-- CEC Rajiv Kumar
Election Commission officials conducted mock polling in Gujarat's Morbi ahead of phase 1 voting. -- ANI
Gujarat elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first-time voters, to exercise their franchise in record numbers.”
BJP
CM Bhupendrabhai Patel from Ghatlodia
Hardik Patel from Viramgam
Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North
Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South
Gujarat MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi from Majura
Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi
Congress
Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam
Amee Yajnik from Ghatlodia
Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South
AAP
CM face Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhalia
Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia
Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South
Gopal Italia from Katargam
BJP candidate from Vansda Piyush Goyal was attacked by unknown miscreants in Jhari village ahead of Gujarat phase 1 polls. Goyal suffered a serious head injury due to the attack and his car was also vandalised.
Goyal alleged that the supporters of Congress candidate Anant Patel are behind this attack and a police complaint has been filed.
(With inputs from Gopi Maniar)
Rajkot West
Candidates– Darshita Shah (BJP), Mansukhbhai Kalariya (AAP), Dinesh Joshi (Congress)
Morbi
Candidates – Kantilal Amrutiya (BJP), Pankaj Ransariya (AAP), Jayanti Patel (Congress)
Jamnagar North
Candidates– Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), Karsanbhai Karmur (AAP), Bipendrasinh Jadeja (Congress)
Katargam
Candidates– Vinu Moradiya (BJP), Gopal Italia (AAP), Kalpesh Variya (Congress)
Khambhalia
Candidates– Mulubhai Bera (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Vikram Madan (Congress)
Gujarat Assembly polls: Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch. -- ANI
