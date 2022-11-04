Gujarat Chunav 2022: Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's CM face for Gujarat

Isudan Gadhvi has been chosen as the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party for the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections, scheduled for next month. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement at a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gadhvi, who is a former TV journalist, joined AAP in 2021 and is its national joint general secretary.

Gadhvi was chosen after the party did a survey, where Gujarat residents were asked whom they would like to vote for in the forthcoming elections. The survey was launched last week by Kejriwal through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, and e-mail. Gadhvi reportedly won 73 per cent of the votes in the AAP survey. Besides Gadhvi, state unit president of Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Soratihya were considered for the top job. As per reports, Gadhvi is from the politically influential OBC category in Gujarat, which makes him a strong candidate.

“I thank the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, and especially the people of Gujarat for showing faith in me and giving such a big responsibility to a common man like me. I promise that by becoming a servant of the people, I will always work in the public interest,” Gadvi said, thanking Kejriwal after the announcement.

Before entering politics, Gadhvi was a popular face of Gujarat journalism. He was known for his popular Doordarshan show called Yojana. Gradually, he became a household name and was known for his exclusive reports from Porbandar for Eenadu TV. He became famous for his reports on the Rs 150-crore scam of deforestation in Gujarat's Dang district, which prompted the government to take action against the government officials.

Gujarat elections

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates for assembly elections, which will be conducted in two phases. The first phase and the second phase will be held on December 1and December 5, respectively. The results will be announced on December 8.

The AAP, which is contesting for the first time in Gujarat, announced its ninth list of 10 candidates on Thursday for the polls, taking the total number of candidates to 118.