Gujarat Elections Results 2022: Early trends show BJP leading in 141 seats

Gujarat election results 2022 news: The counting of votes is underway and early trends have begun to emerge on Thursday. As per these trends, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 141 seats while the Congress is leading in 27 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is, however, leading in 8 seats so far.

With this, the saffron party has crossed the halfway mark of 92 seats and the Congress is struggling to touch it. BJP is leading in constituencies like Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel's turf Ghatlodia, Alpesh Thakor's ground Gandhinagar South, Hardik Patel's constituency Viramgam, debutante Rivaba Jadeja's turf Jamnagar North, Ankleshwar, Bapunagar, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar Rural, Rajkot West, Surat East, Surat North, Surat West, Limbayat, Karanj, Waracha, Majura and Valsad's Pardi. On the other hand, Congress is leading in constituencies like Anand, Bhavnagar West, and Arjun Modhwadia's turf Porbandar.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is leading in Khambhalia. BJP's Mulu Bera and Congress' Vikram Madam are trailing in the constituency. Gadhvi is a former TV anchor who joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2021 and became its national secretary. Gadhvi was one of the star anchors of VTV news channel.

In 2017, the saffron party secured 99 seats while the Congress won 77 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party could not clinch even a single seat at the time.

