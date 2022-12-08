Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP landslide in Gujarat; Jai Ram Thakur concedes defeat, to resign as Himachal CM

Gujarat, Himachal Election Results 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to record a historic 7th consecutive win in Gujarat. The saffron party is leading on 158 seats while Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, is currently leading on only 17. In Himachal, however, Congress has crossed the majority mark and is likely to wrest the state from BJP. Currently, the grand old party is leading on 38 seats, 18 up from its last tally. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has not been able to open its account in Himachal. It is leading on five seats in Himachal. The results are in line with exit poll numbers which had predicted a majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a close fight in Himachal. In Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja are leading from their respective seats. Congress' Jignesh Mevani is trailing from Vadgam. Exit polls had predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP in Gujarat and a tough fight in Himachal. Axis My India has given an edge to Congress in the hilly state, which changes government every other election. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last five years. So as per trends, Congress might return to power this time. In Gujarat, the Congress may remain in the second position with fewer seats while the AAP is expected to eat into the grand old party's share. A party needs 92 seats to form government in Gujarat and 35 seats to rule Himachal. In both states, the main contenders are BJP, Congress, and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party, which has been ruling Gujarat for the last 27 years, is seeking to return to power for the record 7th consecutive term.
Gujarat Election Result 2022: AAP state chief Gopal Italia has lost from Katargam. He was up against BJP's Vinodbhai Moradiya and Variya Kalpesh of Congress. This is a big blow to AAP, which was hoping to replace Congress in Gujarat and emerge as the second-largest party in the state.
Gujarat Election Result 2022: AAP has suffered a massive setback in Gujarat as its chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi lost the assembly election. He was contesting from the Khambhalia assembly seat.
Gujarat Election Results: After returning to power for a record 7th term, BJP's Alpesh Thakor says the saffron party has developed Gujarat. He says it is a bumper win and the party will win over 150 seats. Alpesh Thakor is contesting from Gandhinagar South
Himachal Election results 2022: After losing ground to Congress, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur says he respects people's mandate and wants to thank PM and other central leadership during the last 5 years. "We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We will analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term," he adds.
Himachal Election Result 2022: CM Jairam Thakur has conceded defeat and said he will tender his resignation shortly. "I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now," he said. In Himachal, Congress is leading on 38 seats - three more than the number required to form the government.
Odisha: Here BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha is leading in Padampur with a margin of 33,596 votes.
In Chhattisgarh, Congress' Savitri Manoj Mandavi is ahead in Bhanupratappur with a margin of 21,171 votes.
BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta is leading in Bihar's Kurhani with a margin of 3649 votes.
In Rajasthan, Congress leader Anil Kumar Sharma is leading in Sardarshahar with a margin of 26,852 votes.
RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leading in Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli with a margin of 11,327 votes while BJP's Akash Saxena is leading in Rampur with a margin of 6,746 votes.
In the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with a margin of 2,40,322 votes.
Himachal Election Result 2022: AS Congress looks set to form government in Himachal, party MP Anand Sharma says Devbhoomi has sent a message - scrap Agniveer Scheme. He says in all those areas from where a large number of young people go to the Army, the BJP has been hammered. "It's very clear. 2nd, they must restore the Old Pension Scheme."
Gujarat Election Result: BJP candidate from Jamnagar North, Rivaba Jadeja holding a roadshow in Jamnagar. She is being accompanied by her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She is leading with a margin of 50,456 votes over AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.
Himachal Election Results 2022: Congress has won 10 seats and is currently leading on another 29 while BJP has bagged 9 and leads on 17 others. Congress, which had lost the state to BJP in the last election, has crossed the majority mark of 35 and is set to form the next government.
Congress workers in Shimla celebrated after the grand-old party crossed the majority mark in the Himachal Pradesh elections.
After leading on six seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that the party has been able to penetrate into the "bastion of the BJP" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling Gujarat a "lab" of the BJP, Singh said that the AAP has "penetrated" the fort.
Gujarat Bardoli election: BJP’s Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar has defeated Congress candidate Pannaben Anilbhai Patel by over 89,000 votes, according to ECI data. Other candidates in the constituency were Rajendraprasad Solanki Alias Raju Morthana (AAP), Sushilaben Rameshbhai Wagh (BSP), Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (INC), Rathod Dineshkumar Lallubhai (IND).
State BJP Chief CR Patil said that Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on December 12. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The credit of our success goes to PM Narendra Modi. People of Gujarat love him and always reposed faith in his leadership," Patil said.
The results of the Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat, says Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
In Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections, despite taking an early lead Congress overtook it after an hour of counting. Congress candidate Harish Janartha won from the Shimla Assembly constituency. In the 2017 state Assembly elections, Suresh Bhardwaj of BJP won the seat by defeating Harish Janartha by a margin of 1,903 votes.
Gujarat Election 2022: BJP has widened its lead to 157 seats, bringing Congress further down to 16. AAP, which was hoping to become number two in the state, has got just five seats.
Gujarat Election Result: AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi is currently trailing by 14761 votes from the Khambhalia constituency.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP has taken a massive lead in Mahesana, the home turf of former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. This time, Patel is not contesting from here and the saffron party has fielded Patel Mukeshkumar, who has got 40804 with over 56 per cent of votes counted so far.
Gujarat Election results 2022: Congress' Jignesh Mevani is still trailing in Vadgam. So far, Mevani has got 36901 votes with 45.24 per cent votes while Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela has secured 38093 with 46.71 per cent votes counted so far.
Gujarat Election Results 2022: AAP's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi and state president Gopal Italia are trailing from their respective seats. In Katargam, Gopal Italia has got 30 per cent of votes while BJP's Vinodbhai Moradiya has secured over 56 per cent votes counted so far.
