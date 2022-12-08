Gujarat: PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony on Monday after BJP's record poll show

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: As BJP gears up for a record-breaking victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12 at 2pm.

The saffron party, which has widened its lead to 158 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, is expected to conduct the oath taking ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Patel said that the party has humbly accepted the mandate of the people. He added that people have made up their minds to continue with the journey of development in Gujarat.

It must be noted that BJP has not lost any election in the state since 1995. While it has been in power for the last 27 years, the party has never won an election with such a massive mandate.

The state polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

