Haryana violence: 'Agree that everyone can't be protected but...,' Mamata reacts to Khattar's remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday responded to the clashes that erupted in Haryana and the statement made by the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reported India Today.

"I will appreciate his statement. Yes, it's a fact that it cannot protect every individual. But a government should not provoke people based on caste and creed,” said Mamata Banerjee.



However, the Haryana Chief Minister on Wednesday said that his statement - "we can't protect everyone" - which he made in connection with the communal clashes, was taken out of context.

He clarified that his meaning of the statement was that apart from having security officials and guards to ensure the safety of people, it was important to maintain the harmony among people in society.

Banerjee criticised the BJP government in Haryana, asserting that while minimal issues in West Bengal lead to the dispatch of teams, the same urgency is not shown when similar incidents happen in their state. She highlighted the disparity in treatment, mentioning the use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in her state, while such actions are not taken in Haryana.

The clashes in Haryana's Nuh district, stemming from a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, resulted in the unfortunate deaths of six individuals, including two home guards, and the unrest extended to Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar reported that 116 arrests had been made and 190 individuals had been detained in connection with the clashes. The Haryana government also announced a compensation of Rs 57 lakh for the families of the deceased home guards.

Addressing the establishment of an anti-corruption cell by the West Bengal Governor, Mamata Banerjee attributed it to directives from the central government. She referred to the appointment of an external individual as Vice-Chancellor of this cell.

"We heard that the Governor had set up an anti-corruption cell. He brought someone from the outside and made him V-C," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose had announced the initiation of an anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan. The cell, operating in the Raj Bhavan Peace Room, offers a platform for individuals who have encountered corruption issues to register their complaints with the Governor's office.

This move follows the creation of a "peace room" on the first floor of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, providing a helpline number and an email ID for complaints related to pre-panchayat poll violence in West Bengal. Over a thousand complaints have reportedly been registered with the portal, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

