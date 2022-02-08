Hijab row: Karnataka CM orders closure of all schools, colleges for 3 days

As the controversy around the hijab ban intensifed in Karnataka, the state government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for three days.

Basavaraj S Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, informed via a tweet that schools and colleges have been closed for the next three days.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," Bommai tweeted.

"All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools/administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students," said Union minister Pralhad Joshi.



The Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea against a hijab ban in several junior colleges in parts of the state. Several protests have erupted in several colleges, including Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi Tuesday, as groups of students with saffron scarfs protested against girls wearing hijabs.

Karnataka HC also appealed to the students to maintain peace and tranquillity so that the public is not disturbed. HC said it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practiced.



During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Advocate General said that autonomy is given to colleges to decide uniforms and students who want relaxation shall approach the College Development Committee, reported ANI.



Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat who was appearing for the petitioner argued that wearing of headscarf is an essential part of Muslim culture, like in the case of Sikhs, it has been held an Essential Religious Practice (ERP) by not only Indian but also Canadian and UK courts have held it the same.