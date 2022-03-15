Hijab row: Petition filed in Supreme Court against Karnataka HC verdict

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the verdict of Karnataka High Court which said that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practices in Islam.

A special leave petition on behalf of a Muslim student, Niba Naaz, has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The petition has argued that the High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the Court has inferred that those who follow a religion can not have the right to conscience.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sena has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that it be heard before the top court passes any order on the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions, saying wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

Prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which student could not object to, the court said while pronouncing the judgment in the hijab row case.

(With inputs from Nalini Sharma. More details to follow)

