Himachal Election Results 2022: Full list of winners

Himachal Election Results 2022: Counting is currently underway for 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh. Early trends show a tough fight in the hill state, which votes out the government every five years. Himachal witnessed a triangular contest in some assembly segments with the entry of AAP. However, the exit polls gave mixed predictions with some giving edge to the BJP while others projecting a lead for Congress.
BJP and Congress contested on 68 seats each, while the AAP is fought on 67 seats.
Himachal Elections 2022: Full list of winners
1 Churah
2 Bharmour
3 Chamba
4 Dalhousie
5 Bhattiyat
6 Nurpur
7 Indora
8 Fatehpur
9 Jawali
10 Dehra
11 Jaswan-Pragpur
12 Jawalamukhi
13 Jaisinghpur
14 Sullah
15 Nagrota
16 Kangra
17 Shahpur
18 Dharamshala
19 Palampur
20 Baijnath
21 Lahaul and Spiti
22 Manali
23 Kullu
24 Banjar
25 Anni
26 Karsog
27 Sundernagar
28 Nachan
29 Seraj
30 Darang
31 Jogindernagar
32 Dharampur
33 Mandi
34 Balh
35 Sarkaghat
36 Bhoranj
37 Sujanpur
38 Hamirpur
39 Barsar
40 Nadaun
41 Chintpurni
42 Gagret
43 Haroli
44 Una
45 Kutlehar
46 Jhanduta
47 Ghumarwin
48 Bilaspur
49 Sri Naina Devi ji
50 Arki
51 Nalagarh
52 Doon
53 Solan
54 Kasauli
55 Pachhad
56 Nahan
57 Sri Renukaji
58 Paonta Sahib
59 Shillai
60 Chopal
61 Theog
62 Kasumpti
63 Shimla
64 Shimla Rural
65 Jubbal-Kotkhai
66 Rampur
67 Rohru
68 Kinnaur
The constituency-wise result will show the details of all candidates contesting for the seat and their real-time votes. The live coverage of Himachal Pradesh results can also be tracked on Aaj Tak and India Today.
The state has been ruled by BJP and Congress alternatively. The BJP won the state from Congress in 2017 by winning 44 of 68 seats. The grand old party could manage only 21 seats, 15 down from what it had got in 2012.
