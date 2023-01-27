Hindenburg report on Adani Group: Congress demands SEBI, RBI probe into allegations

The Congress party on Friday said that top regulators in the country, like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should start a probe into the alleged financial irregularities against the Adani Group as noted by the Hindenburg research report.

Congress general secretary and senior leader Jairam Ramesh said that the forensic analysis by the Hindenburg research into the Adani Group requires serious investigation by apex bodies in the country, like SEBI, and RBI, as they are responsible for ensuring stability and security of the country's financial system. "We fully understand the close relationship between the Adani Group and the current government. But it is incumbent on the Congress party as a responsible opposition party to urge SEBI and RBI to play their roles as stewards of the financial system and to investigate these allegations in the wider public interest," Ramesh said in a statement.

Hindenburg has put out a damning report on the Adani group which has reacted predictably. Here is my statement on this serious matter that requires a thorough investigation in the public interest. pic.twitter.com/gfmgmKPx4e — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 27, 2023

He noted that the companies controlled by Adani Group have high exposure to financial institutions such as the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI). Any failure can have implications on the financial stability and for the crores of Indians whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system.

“These institutions have liberally financed the Adani Group even as their private sector counterparts have chosen to avoid investing because of concerns over corporate governance and indebtedness. As much as 8 per cent of LIC's equity assets under management, amounting to a gigantic sum of Rs 74,000 crore, are in Adani companies and comprise its second-largest holding,” Ramesh said.

He added that state-owned banks have lent twice as much to the Adani group as private banks, with 40 per cent of their lending being done by the SBI.

"This irresponsibility has exposed the crores of Indians who have poured their savings into LIC and SBI to financial risk. If, as alleged, the Adani Group has artificially inflated the value of its stock through manipulation, and then raised funds by pledging those shares, banks such as SBI could face heavy losses in the event of a fall in those share prices," he said.

On Wednesday, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report that mentioned that the Indian conglomerate is involved in improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt. The report triggered panic selling on Wednesday that eroded the cumulative market capitalisation of seven listed Adani Group companies by around Rs 1 lakh crore. The rout even continued on Friday. Adani group lost Rs 2.37 lakh crore from the group market capitalisation since Wednesday.

Ramesh said the Modi Government can try and impose censorship, "But in an era of globalisation of Indian businesses and financial markets can Hindenburg-type reports that focus on corporate 'misgovernance' be simply brushed aside and dismissed as being 'malicious'?" He said the evolution and modernisation of India's financial markets since the 1991 reforms have aimed to improve transparency and to a level playing field for domestic and foreign investors.

The Congress general secretary, who is in Kashmir with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra, said normally a political party should not be reacting to a research report on an individual company or business group prepared by a hedge fund, but the forensic analysis by Hindenburg Research on the Adani group demands a response from the Congress party. "This is because the Adani Group is no ordinary conglomerate: it is closely identified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time he was chief minister," Ramesh said.

