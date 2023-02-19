'Hinduphobic, sir': After S Jaishankar's sharp remark, Vivek Agnihotri goes after George Soros on Twitter

After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed billionaire investor George Soros as an "old, rich, opinionated and a dangerous person", filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called Soros a "Hinduphobic".

Sharing a video of S Jaishankar's remarks on the 92-year-old billionaire Soros, Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “George Soros is an old, rich, opinionated and dangerous person.’ TRUE. And Hinduphobic, sir. TRUE."

“George Soros is an old, rich, opinionated and dangerous person.’ TRUE.

And Hinduphobic, sir. TRUE. pic.twitter.com/Cto0XO3wnu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 18, 2023

The comments come as Soros has been at the centre of a political storm over his comments on the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row.

The billionaire had said that "Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined" and that the difficulties faced by the conglomerate as a result of allegations of fraud made by a US short-seller would "significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government" and "open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms."

Soros had also said that he expects a democratic revival in India.

His comments invoked sharp reactions from BJP leaders among others, with Union minister Smriti Irani calling this an attack on India's democracy.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the man who broke the Bank of England and a man, who is an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break Indian democracy.

She added: “Those who support Soros need to know that democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so. Designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met with the might of India under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Meanwhile, Jaishankar stated that Soros is an "old, rich opinionated person and dangerous", saying that "such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives."

“Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works... such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

He added: “People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see, wins and if the election throws up a different outcome then they will say it is a flawed democracy and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretense of advocacy of open society."

Also Read: Adani-Hindenburg row: George Soros is 'crazy nut', says K P Singh of DLF

Watch | George Soros: All about the billionaire who says Adani's troubles will weaken PM Modi