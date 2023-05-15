'I am really happy': DK Shivakumar after Mamata hints at conditional support to Congress in 2024 LS polls

Karnataka Congress chief Dk Shivakumar on Monday said that he was happy to hear Mamata Banerjee's statement after the grand old party won a historic mandate in the southern state. "I am really happy that today Mamata Banerjee has come out with some statement and various other leaders as well...it is good for the opposition," Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hinted at supporting the Congress in states where it is a dominant force. She, however, said Congress should reciprocate the same attitude towards the TMC if it wants her support. "Wherever Congress is strong over its respective states, they should fight and we will support them. However, Congress should also show similar support to other political parties," she said on Monday.

"The policy cannot go like TMC supporting you in Karnataka and you go against me in Bengal. If you want to achieve something good, then you have to sacrifice in certain areas," she said. Banerjee said Congress is strong in 200 seats. The Congress, on its own, has government in four states - Himachal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. It is also in power in Jharkhand in alliance with JMM.

Mamata said Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is strong in Uttar Pradesh so all opposition parties should support it there. "However, I am not saying Congress should not fight there. We can discuss all that." The TMC supremo proposed that the opposition parties should unite and support the party that is strong in its respective state. "Whoever is strong in any region should be supported. For example, AAP should be backed by all in Delhi, TMC in West Bengal, the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar, and others," she said.

In Bihar, Banerjee said, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are working with the Congress and can take their decision accordingly. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been making efforts to stitch a grand alliance ahead of the next general elections. Recently, he met with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and then travelled to Mumbai and met Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi later this month for the Niti Aayog Government Council meeting on May 27 but she said there is no proposal for any opposition meeting during that time. In March this year, Mamata had ruled out the possibility of any alliance with Congress in the 2024 general election. "In 2024, we will see an alliance between Trinamool and the people. We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people’s support," she was quoted as saying.

