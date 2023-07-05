'I have the evidence in a pen drive': Kumaraswamy makes corruption charges against Congress govt in Karnataka

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he a has pen drive to corroborate his corruption allegations against Congress government in Karnataka.

"I am carrying (the evidence) in my pocket. I can release any time, why do you worry? Without any proper information, I will not release anything. How a responsible minister collected money for posting of the officers - everything is here," said Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy has been alleging that there is a ''transfer syndicate'' at work in the government seeking ''cash-for-postings'' and that corruption was rearing its head in all the departments.

According to the JD(S) second-in-command, the ''transfer business'', which he has been flagging for the past few days, is spreading it tentacles to the commercial tax department.

#WATCH | JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy shows a pen drive as he speaks on his corruption allegations against Congress Govt in Karnataka

''The transfer racket and corruption is spreading on a large scale. After the Transport and Revenue Departments (Sub-Registrar), a syndicate has come into existence in the Commercial Taxes Department to carry out transfer business,'' Kumaraswamy alleged.

"There is cash-for-posting going on unabated in this government, though Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said in his speech to contain corruption. Each post is priced," the JD(S) leader alleged.

He claimed that a file containing the list of officials in the Commercial Tax Department to be transferred was prepared by the ''syndicate'' and is awaiting the signature of the Commissioner of the Department. Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is following a policy of ''no posting without money''.

According to him, a person at the Chief Minister's office demanded Rs 30 lakh from an MLA, who is always seen hanging around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with the ''letter''.

The JD(S) leader, however, did not elaborate what he meant by the ''letter'' and who was the person demanding Rs 30 lakh from the MLA.

He also responded to Karnataka Congress' tweet about him having a room in Bengaluru’s luxurious Taj West End hotel and how he is able to afford that room.

"I wanted to get clarification from those people who tweeted my issue of staying at West End whether they got any bill to pay. Why they are scratching their head. I am not a beggar, we are also hard-earning people. It is not necessary for me to answer those people," said Kumaraswamy.