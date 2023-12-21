'Illegal, politically motivated': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to probe agency Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) summons, calling them illegal and politically motivated.

"I am ready to accept every legal summon. However, this ED summon is also illegal and politically motivated like the previous summons," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

“Summon should be withdrawn. I have spent my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide,” he added further.

Kejriwal was summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday, December 21. However, he left for a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp on Wednesday.

Kejriwal sent a reply to ED on the second summon, which was shared by his party on X (formerly Twitter).

“The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but purely as a propaganda as well as to create sensational news in the final few months of much awaited parliamentary elections in the country,” he wrote in his reply.

“The said summons appear to be motivated and issued for extraneous considerations. Simultaneous to the summons, on the afternoon of October 30, 2023, BJP leaders started making statements that soon I would be summoned and arrested. By the evening of that day, I received your summons. It is thus apparent that the said summons was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign my image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre," he added.

The AAP supremo further state, “Illustratively, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari openly stated on October 30, 2023, i.e. the same day on which the said summons have been issued to me, that I will be arrested and the same has been widely reported in the media.”

Second Illegal Summon from Enforcement Directorate – Second Response from Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal:



✍🏽 I receive a summon on the eve of my pre-announced & widely published departure to Vipassana Meditation.



✍🏽 Timing of summon say that the objective is sensational… pic.twitter.com/kVH1WRfzNE — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 21, 2023

The pre-scheduled Vipassana course will continue till December 30. The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister were sent on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party had questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party's lawyers are studying the notice and "legally correct" steps will be taken.

They said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.

"Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.

Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.

