‘Imbecile, childish, beyond silly,’ says Opposition on I-T survey at BBC offices

After the Income Tax Department surveyed the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai, opposition leaders united to condemn the Centre. Congress leader Manish Tewari called the survey imbecile and childish. Tewari further questioned whether we are telling the world that we are an insecure power.

The Congress MP tweeted, “This raid/survey is so imbecile, childish, and beyond even silly. As hosts of G-20, what are we telling the world that rather than an emerging great power we are an insecure power? Whichever bright spark thought this one up is PM’s worst enemy.”

This raid/survey is so imbecile , childish & beyond even silly.



As hosts of G-20 what are we telling the world that rather than an emerging great power we are an insecure power.



Whichever bright spark thought this one up is @PMOIndia ‘s worst enemy. https://t.co/sW6mjcl6P1 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 14, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the Centre and said the Modi government is attempting to silence the BBC’s voice by harassing anyone who refuses to fall in line.

Bharadwaj tweeted, “Modi government is attempting to silence the BBC’s voice through its well-known and so predictable move of harassing anyone who refuses to fall in line. Modi ji your Adani scam will not get diverted through such condemnable actions.”

BBC is one of most credible news agency in the whole world. And Centre is making itself a laughing stock. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 14, 2023

Congress MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Adani’s office in Delhi being surveyed by the IT department. Phones of all employees seized. Sorry its BBC!”

Adani's office in Delhi being surveyed by the IT department. Phones of all employees siezed.



Sorry it's BBC ! — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 14, 2023

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted, "Are you understanding the fury of the dictator who sent Income Tax team to the BBC office? It's called anxiety."

BBC के दफ़्तर पर इनकम टैक्स की टीम भेजने वाले तानाशाह की बौखलाहट समझ रहे हैं आप?



इसे घबराहट कहते हैं — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 14, 2023

Communist Party of India’s (CPI) National Council Secretary Binoy Viswam called the raids a “killing spree of a frightened government to strangle the voice of truth.”

Biswam tweeted, “Raid on BBC! They call it survey! This survey is a killing spree of a frightened government to strangle the voice of truth. The world is witnessing it. When Modi presides over G-20, they will ask about India’s record on freedom of press. Can he reply truthfully?”

Raid on BBC!They call it survey!This survey is killing spree of a frightened https://t.co/XvsmLIYTIO strangle the voice of https://t.co/nn8tWksL2V is witnessing it.When Modi preside over G - 20,they will ask about India's record on freedom of press. Can he reply truth fully ? — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) February 14, 2023

What a surprise!! 😁



A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT



Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets



What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt? pic.twitter.com/yaZ4ySw88f — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a jibe at the BBC and called it Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation (corrupt rubbish corporation) while speaking to reporters in Delhi. He added that the BBC should not “spew venom” while operating in India and the organisation indulges in anti-India propaganda.

The I-T Department conducted survey operations in the Delhi and Mumbai premises of the BBC. Phones and other electronic devices belonging to employees have been confiscated. Those on the afternoon shift have been directed to work from home. The Income Tax Department is carrying out searches over allegations of irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing.

Also read: IT raid at BBC’s Delhi office, employees’ phones seized

Also watch: Valentine’s Day 2023: 31-yr old Gurugram techie offers “boyfriend on rent” services to those looking for a partner

Also read: DIPAM secretary says govt has no plan to sell stake in ITC: Report

Also watch: Top Selling Cars in January 2023: S-Presso, Alto, Kwid