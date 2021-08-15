Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi lays 25-year roadmap for new India

75th Independence Day LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations. This year, the latest batch of Olympians, who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics, comprising Javelin throw Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will join PM Modi. Ahead of the address at Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat to pay his tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Upon reaching Red Fort he received the guard of honour. Security has been beefed up across Delhi and Red Fort for the Independence Day event.

75th Independence Day 2021 events:

8.23 am: PM lays down national infra plan

We will launch Pradahan Manti Gati Shakti National Master Plan: PM Modi

Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Project for Infra and jobs, says PM Modi

The rate of building airports, Udan scheme for common man unprecedented, says PM Modi

8.18 am: Today, our villages also getting internet, connectivity: PM Modi

8.12 am: Govt will launch e-commerce platform to connect village artisans with the world, says PM Modi

"We are witnessing a new phase in the developmental journey of our villages. It not only has electricity and water but also nurturing digital entrepreneurs," said PM Modi.

8.07 am: We will build warehouses at block levels for farmers: PM Modi

8.05 am: We need to focus on marginal farmers: PM Modi

8.03 am: PM Modi lays 25-year roadmap for new India

7.58 am: India will now see the prowess of our scientists in agri sector, says PM Modi.

7.54 am: Our Act East policy is ensuring a peaceful North East region: PM Modi

7.52 am: North East has been connected with rail lines, says PM Modi

7.47 am: We aim to build an ideal India' for 100 years of Independence: PM Modi

7.44 am: PM lauds scientists, doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

7.42 am: We forgot the partition and its horrors, says PM Modi.

7.40 am Pm's I-Day speech: PM Modi lauds Olympians.

7.36 am: PM Modi begins address to nation from Red Fort.

7.33 am: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort.

7.25 am: PM Modi inspects the guard of honour at Red Fort, to address nation soon.

7.20 am: PM Modi reaches Rajghat to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

