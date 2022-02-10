India had forex reserves only of 2 weeks during Congress regime: FM in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday attacked Congress party saying that under the UPA regime, India had forex reserves only of 2 weeks.

Replying on the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that Congress brought reforms under compulsion. She also added that there was double digit inflation during Congress regime and that the current government is responding to the inflation situation in the country.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency assets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The forex reserves had declined by $678 million in the previous week.

The finance minister also added that 44.58 crore accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana with Rs 1.57 lakh crore worth of deposits were opened in the financial year 2021-2022.

Sitharaman also informed the Parliament that 44 unicorns have been identified in this country. "They have created wealth. They showcase India's talent and innovation. This has happened between 2020 and 2021," she said.

Terming Congress' rule as 'Andhkaal', Sitharaman elaborated that every village has now been electrified in India. "'Andhkaal' (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village."