Indian govt has brought China, Pakistan together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said that it has brought China and Pakistan together.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi referred to the border tensions with China and said the government’s foremost policy should be to keep China and Pakistan away. However, it has converted two fronts into one front, he alleged.

The Congress leader also said that there are two Indias -- one for the rich and the other for poor, adding that the gap between both Indias is widening.

Gandhi said that the President’s address didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

