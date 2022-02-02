Indian govt has brought China, Pakistan together: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said that it has brought China and Pakistan together.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi referred to the border tensions with China and said the government’s foremost policy should be to keep China and Pakistan away. However, it has converted two fronts into one front, he alleged.

#WATCH | "...The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/gRU8kjMg8e — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

The Congress leader also said that there are two Indias -- one for the rich and the other for poor, adding that the gap between both Indias is widening.

Gandhi said that the President’s address didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. He said the address didn’t mention any steps taken to generate employment as the government has not done so.

"There was not even a single word on what happened during the railway exams. Poor India has no jobs. In every state, youth is looking for jobs and the government has failed to provide them any," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the government has brought back the idea of a king ruling the country. The government thinks that it can rule the country with a stick, but it cannot happen, he said.

