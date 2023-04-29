Internet service halted for 5 more days as fresh clashes erupted on Friday night in Manipur’s Churachandpur

On Friday night, fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police officers in Churachandpur, Manipur, adding to the tense situation there. The security personnel used batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the gathering that attempted to violate the district's enforcement of Section 144.

Internet services have been suspended, and Section 144 was imposed in the Churachandpur district of Manipur after the venue where Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to hold an event on Friday was vandalised and set on fire by a mob. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, protesting against the BJP-led state government's survey of reserved and protected forests and wetlands, led the mob violence. The tribal forum has also accused the state administration of destroying churches.

Protesters came out on the roads in large numbers and set some vehicles on fire, following which security forces used tear gas shells and blank fire to disperse the mob.

An order issued by the Home Department stated, "To prevent any disturbance to the peace and order the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts."

Churachandpur streets were deserted and everyday life was hit as the district witnessed a complete shutdown following the 8-hour call by the Indigo Tribal Leaders Forum (ITlF) demanding the eviction of villagers from protected forests.

The chief minister questioned the "indigenousness" ITLF, which called the 8-hour bandh, and said, "What indigenous people? We are indigenous people. Nagas are indigenous people. Kukis are indigenous people. What indigenous tribal?"

Even after the Inspector General and the head of the student body made an agreement, the atmosphere in Churachandpur town is still tense. As per India Today sources, people are enraged over the non-withdrawal of Police Commando forces from the district headquarters, despite the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum agreeing to withdraw the protest.

India Today reported that agitated mobs gathered in the Tuibong Bazar area, resorted to burning tyres on the roads and rang electric poles to make their voices heard across every locality. A scuffle broke out between the police and local mobs on the Sielmat Bridge.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed BJP and said, "While entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up! Neither the Union govt or the national media is bothered about it."

Stone throwing by protestors, firing of tear gas shells and rubber bullets by security personnel were reported from areas such as New Lamka, Tuibong Bazaar, Sielmat Bridge, Lanva Bridge and T Champhai, police sources told PTI.

Officials said that police were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse a large crowd which had gathered in New Lamka and was throwing stones at security forces deployed in the bandh-hit town.

Protesters were seen blocking roads and burning tyres in the morning. They had also piled up debris at the entrance gate of the New Lamka town, but this was later cleared by police teams, reported PTI.

A huge police force has been deployed at all major junctions and large localities of the town to prevent any unwanted activities, an official said.