Karnataka CM race: Congress observers to submit report tonight, says Surjewala

Amid suspense over the name of the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that the party observers in the state will submit a report to its chief Mallikarjun Kharge by tonight.

Hectic lobbying is underway by two top Congress leaders - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar - for the top post in Karnataka. The Congress on Sunday appointed three central observers -- Sushil Kumar Shinde, general secretary Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria -- ahead of its legislature party meeting to elect the new chief minister.

Earlier today, AICC observer Jitendra Singh said he and two other observers have taken views from all the MLAs. "We have taken the views from all the MLAs. The meeting went on till 2 am. We have prepared a report and will submit it to the Congress president," he said.

India Today on Monday reported that Siddaramaiah has presented a proposal saying he could be the chief minister for two years while DK Shivakumar could helm the government for the remaining three years. Siddaramaiah said since he is ageing, he wants to get the first half of the Congress government up and running at least till next year's Lok Sabha elections.

However, DK Shivakumar is believed to have rejected the proposal and cited the cases in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress had reportedly promised power-sharing in both states but Ashok Gehlot refused to give control to Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel did not hand over the baton to TS Singh Deo in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have left for Delhi to meet senior leaders of Congress.

Ahead of leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar said it was under his leadership, Congress won 135 seats in Karnataka. "Yesterday 135 MLAs have given their opinion and passed a one-line resolution, few have expressed their personal opinion. My power is the 135 MLAs and under my leadership, the Congress has won 135 seats."

Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday headed back to Delhi and said the AICC observers would convey the opinion of the party's MLAs to the high command which will then take a final decision. The newly-elected assembly has to be put in place as the term of the previous assembly expires on May 24.

After winning big in Karnataka, Shivakumar hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race. The Karnataka Congress chief said he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself. He also dismissed speculations about differences between him and his former boss Siddaramaiah.