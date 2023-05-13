Karnataka Election Results: Congress wins 36 out of 51 seats covered by Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra seems to be showing results for the Congress in Karnataka elections as the party won 36 out of 51 covered in the tour.

A 4,080 km march led by Rahul Gandhi from the southernmost tip of Kanyakumari to Jammu & Kashmir on top, which was mocked by many politicians and public alike, helped Congress’ win in the Karnataka polls.



The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi toured the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra before elections. He spent 21 days in Karnataka — from September 31, 2022 to October 19, 2022 — travelling a distance of 511 kilometres, covering seven districts.



Gandhi started his yatra from Chamarajanagar, and crossed the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari, and Raichur, before moving on to Telangana.



Check out the constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra and how Congress fared in those areas:

The Chamarajanagar district has four constituencies, three of which the Congress has won or is leading.

Mysore has 11 seats, and the Congress has won or is in the lead in eight of them.

Tumkur has 11 seats, of which the Congress has won or is leading in six.

Chitradurga has a total of six seats, with the Congress leading or winning in five.

The Congress is expected to win all five seats in Bellary.

There are seven seats in Raichur, and the Congress has won or is leading in four of them.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that Congress win in Karnataka assembly elections can be attributed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also credited Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party’s massive win in Karnataka elections. He tweeted, “While this is the direct impact of the #BharatJodoYatra in Karnataka, the intangible impact was uniting the party, reviving the cadre and shaping the narrative for the Karnataka elections. It was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from the many conversations @RahulGandhi had with the people of Karnataka, that the Guarantees and the promises in our manifesto were discussed and finalised.”

While this is the direct impact of the #BharatJodoYatra in Karnataka, the intangible impact was uniting the party, reviving the cadre and shaping the narrative for the Karnataka elections. It was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from the many conversations @RahulGandhi had with the… pic.twitter.com/r1JOWMoei3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 13, 2023

Mesemerised by the stupendous performance of his party in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Karnataka win is the victory of the people's strength. Thanking party workers for their hard work, Gandhi said "nafrat ka bazaar closed down" while "mohabbat ki dukaanein" have opened in the state.

