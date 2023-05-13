Karnataka Elections 2023: Lord Hanuman's devotees have given befitting response to PM Modi, says Congress’ Pawan Khera

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: With the Congress leading in the early trends in the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, the party has slammed the saffron outfit for playing politics over ‘Bajrang Bali’.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, while speaking to India Today TV, said “Devotees of Lord Hanuman have given a befitting response to PM Modi.”

It must be noted that a massive controversy had erupted after the Congress, in its poll manifesto for Karnataka, promised a clampdown on extremist organisations. It referred to banned Islamist outfit PFI and the Bajrang Dal, the VHP’s youth wing, in the same vein, evoking outrage from the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his election meetings, alleged that any action against Bajrang Dal was tantamount to an insult to “Bajrang Bali”, another popular name of Lord Hanuman.

Counting is currently underway for the outcome of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) trends at 10 am, Congress was leading in 104 seats while BJP on 70 seats.

Top state leaders--Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress' Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy are contesting from different seats. The State registered a record turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10 for the 224-member Assembly.

A party needs 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

