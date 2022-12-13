Kerala assembly passes bill to remove governor as chancellor of universities

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill - University Laws (Amendment) Bill - to remove the Governor from the post of chancellor of universities. Kerala law minister P Rajeev introduced the Bill in the assembly last Wednesday. As per the bill, the state government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence as chancellor of the university. The person can be from the field of science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration.

During the discussion on the bill, the Congress-led UDF opposition said it was in favour of the bill but there was no need for separate Chancellors for each of the 14 varsities.

V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, said that UDF had come to a decision that there can be one chancellor for all the universities. The person can be selected from retired Supreme Court judges and former Kerala High Court chief justices. He also suggested that the chancellor can be picked by a panel of the chief minister, LoP and the Kerala HC chief justice.

The LoP opposed multiple chancellors due to financial considerations. He said the financial implication of having 14 Chancellors would turn into a "white elephant". "Let there be only one Chancellor," he suggested. UML leader and MLA P K Kunhalikutty backed him and said there is no doubt that the Governor has to be removed as Chancellor.

Kunhalikutty said no one can be allowed to behave as a government over the elected administration. "We are not at all in agreement with the recent conduct or actions of the Governor," he added.

The Kerala government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been at loggerheads with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who in the recent past held back many appointments done by the state in universities. He has on many occasions flagged favouritism by the government while appointing people to universities.

In November, Khan said his job as the chancellor of a university is to ensure that the law of the land is upheld. "My job is to see that the universities are free from executive interference," he added.

The Governor further said that it is his duty to ensure that appointments on basis of favouritism and nepotism are not allowed. "As long as I am here, I will not allow that. Only people who are qualified, and meet all the requirements of the UGC will be appointed," Khan said.

(With inputs from PTI)