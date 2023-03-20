Khalistanis pull down tricolour outside Indian High Commission in UK; MEA summons UK envoy

A few Khalistani supporters on Sunday brought down the Indian flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London, sloganeering with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

The posters, with Singh's photo, said: "FreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, WeStandWithAmritpalSingh." Videos on social media platforms showed a man scaling the walls of the High Commission to bring down the Indian flag to the chants of 'Khalistan Zindabad'.

Following the incident, the UK High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted his condemnation of the events. He wrote: “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High commission - totally unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was summoned to the MEA in view of the incident as High Commissioner Alex Ellis was out of Delhi, India Today reported citing sources.

"The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today (Sunday) to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day," the MEA said.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the high commission premises," it said.

The MEA said the diplomat was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA said.

Demanding "immediate steps" from the UK, the MEA said that it was expected that the UK government would identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in the incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive manhunt to arrest Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who is on the run. However, the separatist leader continues to evade the police, the cops said.

