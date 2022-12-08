Khambhalia Election Results 2022: Counting to begin at 8 am

Khambhalia Election Results 2022: Counting for the Khambhalia assembly constituency will start at 8 am. Khambhalia constituency in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2022. In Khambalia, Congress’s Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai is up against Mulubhai Bera of BJP and Isudan Gadhvi of AAP.

In 2017, Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of the INC won Gujarat's Khambhalia constituency number 81 with 79779 votes. In 2017, the BJP's Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda finished second with 68733 votes. In the 2017 elections, the winning margin for this seat was 11046 votes.

Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Ahir Ebha Karsan Karmur of the Indian National Congress in the Gujarat Assembly election of 2012 by 38,382 votes.

Khambalia is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in the 2017 Assembly Election. The total percentage of voters in Khambhalia Assembly Constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections was 60.29 percent. Khambhalia is located in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

Exit polls indicated that the BJP would win Gujarat by a wide margin. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 for the Congress, and 9-21 seats for the AAP.

