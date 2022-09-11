'China exploited similar situations...': Ex-Army chief cautions India as troops disengage from PP-15

New Delhi: Days after it was announced that Indian and Chinese troops were disengaging from the last friction point along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, former Army chief Ved Malik on Sunday said that there was no need to make much of the disengagement at PP (Patrolling Point) 15 in Gogra-Hot Springs. He called the disengagement from PP 15 a tiny step in post-April 2020 encroachments by the PLA (People's Liberation Army).

In April 2020, the Chinese PLA - in violation of all previous boundary pacts with India - amassed close to a lakh of troops along the LAC and advanced into areas claimed by New Delhi. India and China have so far held 16 rounds of talks to achieve disengagement from multiple points.



Malik today said that every disengagement has taken longer and longer time. "Major friction areas, Depsang and Demchok where five PPs are blocked, yet to be resolved," he said in a series of tweets.



"China continues to maintain that LAC ‘was illegally crossed by India’. Also, no patrolling/Buffer Z(one) and no guarantee that PLA will not transgress hereafter. It exploited similar situations in Asaphila and Bisa in 1987. Non-physical surveillance must continue," he said.



The former army chief further said that China is hoping that such small steps will enable India-China relations to get back on the old track, but New Delhi must continue with demand for status quo ante before any substantive talks on trade and other issues.



The MEA on Friday said that the Chinese and Indian sides had now agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15). MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that as per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on 8 September and will be completed by 12 September.



He said the two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas.



"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-stand-off period by both sides," he said.