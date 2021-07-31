Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold 12th round of border talks today

Indian and Chinese armies will conduct the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks over the Ladakh conflict at 10:30 am on July 31 (Saturday). The meeting will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides are likely to deliberate on disengagement from the Gogra Heights and Hot Springs areas in Ladakh, according to the Indian Army sources.

They added that the Indian side has clearly expressed that it will agree to de-escalation only if it takes place simultaneously and the withdrawal of troops is equal. Apart from this, these measures should address mutual security concerns between India and China. Both sides have, however, disengaged from the most contentious Pangong Tso area after several rounds of political and military talks.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff in Ladakh since May 2020. The India-China border standoff covers the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed to convene the next round of military commander-level talks "at the earliest" in his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"EAM S Jaishankar met State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on July 14 in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. The two leaders agreed that the next round of the military commander-level talks should be convened at the earliest," Bagchi noted. He further mentioned that both the foreign ministers agreed to discuss all remaining issues and get to a "mutually acceptable solution".

The spokesperson added that Jaishankar also stated that prolonging the situation on LAC was not in the interest of either side and was "visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner".

