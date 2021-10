Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.

Also Read : Users now have time till October 31 to renew their DL, RC: Transport Ministry

Also Read : Over 97.79 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, says Centre