LG VK Saxena orders CBI probe into allegations of fake diagnostic tests in Delhi govt’s mohalla clinics

In fresh trouble for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the state-run mohalla clinics in order to benefit private labs. This comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs that reportedly failed quality standard tests to Delhi government hospitals.

According to Raj Niwas sources that told news agency PTI, "Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered,"

This has come after Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third Enforcement Directorate summon in connection with the liquor policy case on Wednesday. Following that, AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed concern that the ED would raid the party chief’s residence on Thursday and that he was likely to be arrested.

However, top ED sources told India Today that the agency is likely to issue another summon. "Reports regarding raids at Kejriwal’s residence are nothing but rumours. No such plan for today," said the sources.

Kejriwal, after skipping the ED’s summon on Wednesday, shared a statement publicly. He said in the statement that it is unclear as to in which capacity he has been summoned by the agency. The summons sent to him appear to be “in the nature of fishing and roving enquiry” as it does not specify if he has been summoned as an individual, as the Chief Minister of Delhi, or as the convener of AAP.

“I am surprised you have once again sent identically worded summons in the same format as before without giving any response to my earlier replies dated 02.11.2023 and 20.12.2023, Therefore, I assume that you do not have any valid reason or justification for issuance of these summons,” stated Kejriwal in a letter to ED. He said that ED’s “non-disclosure and non-response” approach cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice.

Kejriwal urged the ED to respond to his earlier responses to make him understand the “real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported enquiry/investigation” for which he has been called.

