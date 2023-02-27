Liquor scam case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to custody till March 4

Delhi liquor policy case updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to a 5 day CBI custody till March 4. He was produced before a local court today in the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier, the CBI had sought five-day custody of Sisodia, who is Arvind Kejriwal’s trusted aide, in connection with a liquor policy case. The central agency told the court they were seeking the AAP leader’s custody for “proper investigation” and further claimed that the deputy CM did not answer properly during interrogation.

The agency also alleged that Sisodia changed mobile phones. It claimed that the policy margin was enhanced and eligibility criteria changed to benefit select businessmen while alleging there was some scam in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, India Today reported.

While seeking Sisodia’s custody, the CBI also noted a “conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner.” The CBI has also named two public servants as accused in the case. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia’s counsel Dayan Krishnan opposed the remand application and argued that the reason that his client could not explain the reason for changes brought in the excise policy was not a ground for arrest.

Krishan said, “If someone is not willing to say something, that can’t be a ground for arrest.” Sisodia’s counsel furthermore noted, “There is a presumption of innocence. There cannot be self-incrimination.”

The CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor scam on Sunday after eight hours of questioning. The Deputy CM alleged false cases were being lodged against AAP leaders since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.