scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
Maha APMC polls: BJP-backed panel wins 13 of 18 seats in Pune; all 4 NCP candidates emerge victorious in Baramati

Feedback

Maha APMC polls: BJP-backed panel wins 13 of 18 seats in Pune; all 4 NCP candidates emerge victorious in Baramati

APMCs regulate the wholesale business of agricultural produce in their respective areas of operation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
APMCs regulate the wholesale business of agricultural produce in their respective areas of operation. APMCs regulate the wholesale business of agricultural produce in their respective areas of operation.

A BJP-backed panel on Saturday won 13 of 18 seats in the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections, while all four NCP candidates emerged victorious in the Baramati APMC polls, officials said.

APMCs regulate the wholesale business of agricultural produce in their respective areas of operation.

The polls in Pune APMC were held on Friday after 20 years.

The Annasaheb Magar Shetkari Vikas Panel, backed by the BJP, won 13 seats after a close fight with the NCP-supported Annasaheb Magar Co-operation Panel, they said.

In Baramati APMC, NCP candidates grabbed all four seats.

Talking about the results, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said farmers and agricultural societies have delivered a good "judgement".

"It's a tradition in Baramati where we get 80 to 85 per cent of votes in every election. Those newly elected (candidates) will work towards the betterment of the market... Under the guidance of Sharad Pawar saheb, we are doing a great job in Baramati. After the market elections, we now have the responsibility to do more work," he said.

Of the 18 seats in Akola APMC, the panel supported by NCP won 11 seats, followed by 5 seats bagged by the BJP-backed panel. The one supported by the Uddhav Thackeray group won 2 seats, while the Vanchit-Aghadi panel failed to open its account.

Also Read: ‘Mann ki Baat’ 100th episode: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi

Published on: Apr 29, 2023, 8:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement