Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar likely to get finance portfolio, say sources

In a major blow to Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar is likely to get the finance portfolio as part of the recent Cabinet rejig in Maharashtra. Pawar has been seeking important portfolios in Maharashtra government for his party ministers during meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion was delayed due to a reported standoff between the Ajit Pawar faction and the Shinde faction. The tussle between the two factions was reportedly resolved on July 10-11, India Today reported quoting sources.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters that “the state cabinet will be expanded soon”. Shinde was speaking after meeting Maharashtra deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at his official residence.

A day later, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to finalise the allocation of portfolios.

After this meeting, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel dismissed any reports of a rift within the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. He further said that allocation of portfolios will be sorted in a day or two.

Patel told reporters: “Do not read too much into our meetings here. It is just a courtesy call on senior BJP leaders. Ajit dada and myself have not had a formal meeting with the top BJP leadership. We will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders here”.

The NCP working president and former Union minister said he and Pawar will meet Prime Minister Modi on July 18. The BJP has convened a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on July 18. He added the NCP has not sought any ministry in the Union Cabinet.

In a shocker, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP ministers including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Dilip Walse Patil, took oath on July 2 at Raj Bhawan. Explaining the development, Pawar said: “The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision”.

After this, the Maharashtra cabinet has nine members from the BJP, nine from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and nine from the NCP besides the Chief Minister and two deputy Chief Ministers. Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 members.

(With India Today inputs)