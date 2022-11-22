Maharashtra govt announces one day paid leave for Gujarat voters

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Maharashtra government has rolled out a government resolution (GR) allowing one-day paid leave for voters of the state working in border districts of Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule. All private companies have been instructed to follow this, according to a tweet by news agency ANI.

"If the order is violated, action will be taken", the GR issued by Eknath Shinde led government, read.

Maharashtra govt issued a GR & allowed 1 day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working in border districts of Maha like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar & Dhule. All pvriate companies are instructed to follow this. "If the order is violated, action will be taken", the GR reads — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

The order comes as the state goes to polls in December to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases -- December 1 and December 5 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.

As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the entire election process in the state will be completed on December 10. The state will have 1,274 polling stations completely managed by women and security staff, he added. Around 182 polling stations will be set up by PwD. In a first, 33 polling stations will also be set up and managed by younger staff.

With polls just round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Surendranagar, Jambusar and Navsari yesterday. "What is noteworthy is the number of first-time voters coming to bless us. The people of Gujarat are all set to support @BJP4Gujarat again this time," he said in a tweet.

Glimpses from the rallies in Surendranagar, Jambusar and Navsari. What is noteworthy is the number of first time voters coming to bless us. The people of Gujarat are all set to support @BJP4Gujarat again this time. pic.twitter.com/R8N1ZgLU9e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2022

"From healthcare to housing, education to agriculture, water supply to IT, the people of Gujarat have seen the changes under @BJP4Gujarat while the Opposition only keeps defaming Gujarat and abusing the people of the state," the Prime Minister tweeted earlier as he shared glimpses of rallies from different parts of the state.

Also Read: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Date: Full schedule, result, number of seats; everything you need to know