Maldives leader calls for President Mohamed Muizzu's ouster amid row with India

Ali Azim, the Parliamentary Minority leader in the Maldives, has called for steps towards the removal of the country's President, Mohamed Muizzu. This call comes in the aftermath of the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azim urged for a vote of no confidence against President Muizzu on Monday.

"We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation's foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country. R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence?," the leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A controversy arose after several Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments against PM Modi, subsequent to the latter's visit to Lakshadweep last week.

The incident stirred up social media users, with many Indians claiming that have cancelled their scheduled trips to the Maldives because of the row.

In response, the government of the Maldives suspended three deputy ministers on Sunday for their remarks against PM Modi. The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent the country's position.

On Monday, the Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and was conveyed strong concern over the remarks.

Several noted figures such as Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, as well as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, urged the public to explore "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

Over the past three years, more than 2 lakh Indians have visited the Maldives annually, PTI reported citing official data.

The Maldives Tourism Ministry's data reveals that in 2023, the island welcomed over 17 lakh tourists, with Indians accounting for more than 2,09,198 of these visitors. Russians (2,09,146) and Chinese tourists (1,87,118) followed closely.

